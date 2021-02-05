IFM solicita la aprobación de la CNMV para su opa por el 22,7% de Naturgy

MADRIDActualizado:
El fondo IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, un gestor de inversiones controlado por fondos de pensiones australianos, solicitó el viernes la autorización de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), el regulador del mercado bursátil español, para su oferta de 5.060 millones de euros (6.070 millones de dólares) por una participación del 22,7% en Naturgy. Adicionalmente, IFM necesitará obtener el visto bueno de los reguladores de Luxemburgo y Australia.
En virtud de la ley española de protección a las empresas consideradas "estratégicas" ante las adquisiciones de empresas extranjeras, la operación tendrá que obtener también la luz verde del Gobierno.
IFM anunció su oferta de 23 euros por acción en efectivo el 26 de enero, haciendo que las acciones de Naturgy se dispararan un 16%.
IFM considera que este precio, que se pagará en efectivo, cumple las condiciones para ser considerado 'precio equitativo', lo que se ha justificado mediante un informe de valoración de un experto independiente presentado en la documentación a la CNMV.
La efectividad de la oferta estará sujeta a recibir las correspondientes autorizaciones regulatorias y de competencia, así como a alcanzar un nivel mínimo de aceptación de, al menos, 164.834.347 acciones, equivalentes al 17% del capital social de la energética.
Junto con la solicitud de autorización, IFM ha presentado la documentación acreditativa de la constitución de dos avales a primer requerimiento, otorgados por BNP Paribas, Sucursal en España, por importe de 3.260 millones euros y 1.800 millones de euros.
Estos avales garantizan, por tanto, la totalidad de la contraprestación ofrecida por el fondo por todas las acciones de Naturgy a las que se dirige la oferta.
Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas y Linklaters, son los asesores de IFM en esta transacción mientras que el Banco Santander será la entidad encargada de la intermediación y liquidación de la Oferta en nombre de IFM.
