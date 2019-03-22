Público
Igualdad laboral Ocho de cada diez trabajadoras con hijos dicen tener problemas de conciliación

Una encuesta realizada por Adecco muestra que dos de cada tres trabajadores tienen problemas de conciliación. Si la encuestada es mujer y madre el porcentaje se eleva al 81%, revelando las diferencias entre hombres y mujeres a la hora de conciliar su jornada laboral con su vida personal o familiar. El 95% de las solicitudes de reducción de jornada por maternidad o paternidad son mujeres.

La antigua eurodiputada Licia Ronzulli con su hija Victoria durante una sesión del Parlamento Europeo en noviembre de 2013 | AFP/ Frederick Florin

Dos de cada tres trabajadores reconocen tener problemas para conciliar durante su jornada laboral con su vida personal o familiar -67,8%-, porcentaje que se eleva al 81% cuando se pregunta a mujeres trabajadoras con hijos o responsabilidades familiares.

Son datos de una encuesta realizada por Adecco a un millar de trabajadores, con motivo del Día Nacional de la Conciliación y la Corresponsabilidad, que muestra diferencias entre hombres y mujeres a la hora de analizar los problemas de conciliar.

De todos los trabajadores encuestados, el 67,8% dice que los problemas de conciliación son más frecuentes de lo que desearían, un 22,7% que le sucede solo esporádicamente y el 7,3% dice que no tener problemas nunca.

Las mujeres tienen más problemas de conciliación

Si el encuestado es mujer y madre son más de 8 de cada diez las mujeres que frecuentemente tienen problemas para conciliar y un 4,7% dice no tenerlos nunca.

El 68,7% son mujeres, frente al 31,3% de los hombres

Las diferencias también se producen respecto a los trabajadores que se han acogido a alguna medida de conciliación: el 68,7% son mujeres, frente al 31,3% de los hombres.

Las principales medidas a las que se han acogido son la flexibilidad horaria a la hora de entrar o salir del trabajo (el 41,9%), disfrutar de días de libre disposición o de asuntos propios para temas personales (30,1%) y el uso de permisos especiales para acompañar a familiares a visitas médicas (14,2%).

El 95% de las solicitudes de reducción de jornada son mujeres

En menor medida, los trabajadores encuestados pidieron reducción de jornada por maternidad o paternidad (el 7,3%, de las que el 95% son mujeres) o teletrabajo (6,5%).

Respecto a las medidas que más valoran, la flexibilidad horaria es lo más apreciado por los trabajadores (41,9%), tener una jornada intensiva (31,6%), poder teletrabajar (15%).

