Ikea, la empresa sueca, ha decidido retirar los lápices de madera y los metros de papel. La compañía ha propuesta esta medida para mejorar la sostenibilidad: "Ganaremos en sostenibilidad y en la digitalización del proceso de compra", asegura Ikea en la intranet.
Sin embargo, fuentes internas de la empresa han confirmado que la razón principal de este cambio ha sido el coste de los productos junto al "malgasto continuado". "Hace unos meses, realizamos una encuesta para conocer si habían cambiado los hábitos de consumo en nuestras tiendas y detectamos que más del 60% de nuestros clientes no hacían uso de nuestro icónico lápiz y reconocían utilizar su teléfono móvil o la web de Ikea para apuntar su lista de productos", señalan fuentes oficiales de la compañía sueca, según informa La Información.
Desde Ikea señalan que son conscientes de que los lápices forman parte de su "esencia como marca" y por ese motivo seguirán ofreciendo un número limitado para aquellos clientes que lo soliciten en las tiendas.
En cuanto a los metros de papel, han declarado que es un producto totalmente inútil, ya que todos los muebles tienen sus medidas en las etiquetas.
