El director general de la Agencia Tributaria (AEAT), Jesús Gascón, ha confirmado que el procedimiento para solicitar la devolución del IRPF de las prestaciones de maternidad y paternidad estará en funcionamiento la próxima semana.
En declaraciones a los medios tras la clausura de las Jornadas tributarias 2018 del Registro de Economistas Asesores Fiscales (REAF), Gascón ha señalado que la Agencia trabaja en los últimos detalles y que la próxima semana dará toda la información relativa al procedimiento, que se abrirá entonces.
Asimismo, ha señalado que la vía telemática de reclamación, que estará disponible mediante número de referencia o clave pin, será la más rápida, aunque también será posible presentar las solicitudes en papel por registro.
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, avanzó el jueves que también se devolverá el Impuesto sobre la Renta de las Personas Físicas (IRPF) a las prestaciones de paternidad de los ejercicios no prescritos —los últimos cuatro años—, una extensión que, según Gascón, solo necesitará una interpretación de la dirección general de Tributos y no un cambio legal.
