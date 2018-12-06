La incertidumbre sobre la guerra comercial lleva al Ibex a su peor sesión en más de 1 año

La bolsa española cerró el jueves la que de momento ha sido la peor jornada del año a punto de terminar a pesar de un volumen de negocio reducido por el festivo del Día de la Constitución, y el Ibex perdió casi tres puntos porcentuales dinamitando las barreras de los 8.900 y 8.800 puntos.
Las incertidumbres en torno a la tregua comercial entre EEUU y China, la inquietud sobre las medidas de la OPEP, el próximo voto del Brexit en Parlamento del Reino Unido y los renovados temores recesivos en Estados Unidos reavivaban los temores en los mercados.
Aunque China se mostró el mismo jueves confiada en un acuerdo comercial con Estados Unidos antes de que finalice la tregua de 90 días que se dieron ambos países para la imposición de nuevos aranceles, el arresto en Canadá de la hija del fundador de Huawei y directora financiera de la firma generó nuevas dudas sobre las relaciones bilaterales.
Con 34 de sus 35 componentes en rojo, el Ibex perdió 248 puntos, un 2,75% hasta 8.764 puntos, nivel no visto desde octubre de este año y el peor quebranto en un día desde el 4 de octubre de 2017.
El paneuropeo Eurofirst 300 se dejó más aún, un 3,3%, y las bolsas de Londres, Fráncfort y París cotizaban a mínimos de dos años.
El influyente sector bancario figuraba entre los más afectados, con caídas superiores al tres por ciento en la mayoría de sus valores aunque el resto de los valores de alta ponderación también retrocedían bruscamente.
Con un nuevo descenso de los precios del crudo, al contado y en derivados tras una reunión de la OPEP sin decisiones definitivas, Repsol destacó con un descenso de casi el cinco por ciento.
El fabricante de piezas de automóviles CIE Automotive perdió casi un seis por ciento con las automovilísticas europeas entre las principales damnificadas por el temor a un recrudecimiento de la guerra comercial.
El grupo de supermercados DIA continuaba con su sangría y se dejaba casi un diez por ciento tras el anuncio de la retirada de su consejero delegado y entre especulaciones no confirmadas de una próxima ampliación de capital.
