Inditex asciende a su responsable del desarrollo tecnológico como consejero delegado

El presidente de Inditex, Pablo Isla, ha propuesto a Carlos Crespo, actual director general de operaciones de la compañía, como consejero delegado de la firma textil, según ha informado la enseña a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
En concreto, este nombramiento será efectivo tras su aprobación por el consejo de administración, una vez sea designado consejero por la junta general de accionistas, que se convocará en julio, donde se procederá también a la reelección de Pablo Isla como presidente ejecutivo de la firma.
De esta forma, el gigante textil recupera la figura del consejero delegado con la designación de Carlos Crespo, y la compañía pasará a tener dos consejeros ejecutivos, ya que el consejo propondrá en la junta elevar a 11 el número de consejeros, mantendrá en tres el número de consejeros dominicales y seguirá contando con una mayoría de seis consejeros independientes.
Desde su nueva posición como consejero delegado, y reportando al presidente ejecutivo, Crespo será responsable de las áreas de tecnología (sistemas, datos y digital), seguridad de la información, logística y transporte, obras, asesoría jurídica, compras y contrataciones, y sostenibilidad, y será el encargado de definir junto con Isla la estrategia global de la compañía.
Crespo ha agradecido la confianza depositada en él para ayudar a esta integración tecnológica. "Estoy muy ilusionado de poder participar en este momento de la compañía, donde tanto la transformación digital como la sostenibilidad en todas sus vertientes suponen retos apasionantes para cuyo desarrollo son imprescindibles innovación, espíritu emprendedor y trabajo en equipo, aspectos intrínsecos a la cultura de nuestra empresa", ha indicado.
Inditex ha precisado que la trayectoria de Carlos Crespo dentro del grupo de moda y su responsabilidad al frente de la dirección general de operaciones anticipaban de forma natural este nombramiento.
Isla anunció el año pasado que las tiendas de Inditex serán plenamente digitales, integradas con online y sostenibles en 2020. En ese momento, toda la tecnología RFID, que actualmente está ya completamente desplegada en Zara, Massimo Dutti y Uterqüe, se terminará de implantar en el resto de tiendas y marcas del Grupo, hito que coincidirá con la culminación del programa de implantación de tiendas ecoeficientes, completado hoy en un 86%.
