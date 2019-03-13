Inditex paga casi un 1% más a las mujeres que a los hombres, según ha señalado este miércoles el presidente de la firma, Pablo Isla, quien ha señalado que la brecha salarial en la compañía (+0,8%) es "a favor de las mujeres".
Inditex cuenta en la actualidad con una plantilla de 174.000 empleados en el mundo, de los cuales el 75% son mujeres, y con 7.490 puntos de venta repartidos en 96 mercados.
El presidente del grupo gallego ha destacado que los trabajadores son el "principal activo" de la compañía, que, en línea con los planes de participación de los empleados en el crecimiento de los beneficios, repartirá 32 millones de euros entre los aproximadamente 92.000 empleados que tienen más de dos años de antigüedad, dentro del segundo ciclo del Plan 2017-2018, que reparte un 10% del incremento del beneficio.
En concreto, siete millones de euros corresponden al crecimiento del beneficio en el presente ejercicio y 25 millones corresponden a una aportación adicional decidida por la empresa para completar el Plan, por encima de los 21 millones aportados el año anterior.
En total se han distribuido 153 millones de euros entre los años de vigencia del Plan de Participación. A partir de 2019 entrará en vigor un nuevo Plan con objetivos específicos que, en el caso de los equipos de tienda, estará ligado al incremento de ventas.
La compañía ha destacado que el Plan, "muy bien acogido" por la plantilla, según Isla, supone un incentivo más a añadir a las retribuciones variables existentes, que globalmente suman 619 millones de euros que la compañía reparte entre los empleados que integran la plantilla. En total, la compañía distribuye 4.136 millones de euros en concepto de remuneración salarial.
