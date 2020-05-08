Indra dona 7.336 tablets a menores para reducir la brecha digital educativa

MADRIDActualizado:
Indra ha donado 7.336 tabletas a menores de todas las comunidades autónomas de España que se encuentran en situación de vulnerabilidad o riesgo social para ayudarles en sus tareas escolares a raíz del cierre de los centros educativos.
Según indicó la compañía este viernes, esta donación, cuyo objetivo es reducir la brecha digital educativa, se ha realizado con la colaboración de 29 instituciones y fundaciones del tercer sector y se ha llevado a cabo a través de Minsait, filial de tecnologías de la información de Indra.
Estas tabletas se suman a otras 1.000 que Indra donó a menores en situación de vulnerabilidad a mediados de abril. La intención es que las tablets entregadas, junto a fundas y mochilas, permitan a los menores acceder a programas de educación a distancia y mantenerse en contacto con sus colegios, tutores, docentes y compañeros durante los próximos meses.
En este sentido, la compañía destacó que la crisis del coronavirus y el cierre de los colegios "ha agravado significativamente las diferencias entre aquellos menores, niños y jóvenes, que tienen la posibilidad de acceder a la educación online y aquellos que carecen de los recursos necesarios".
Para esta donación, la Asociación Española de Fundaciones (AEF) se encarga de la coordinación de acciones de fundaciones participantes, para identificar a los alumnos y familias que se han desconectado de los centros educativos, estimadas en entre un 15% y un 20% de las familias. Además, una parte de las 5.023 tablets facilitadas por Indra a la AEF serán empleadas en la escolarización de niños con algún tipo de discapacidad o necesidad especial.
Asimismo, Cruz Roja destinará 2.313 tablets donadas por Indra a su programa Promoción del Éxito Escolar, dirigido a menores entre 6 y 16 años, así como a estudiantes de 17 y 18 años que estén cursando educación no obligatoria.
