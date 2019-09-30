La economía española creció un 0,4% en el segundo trimestre, una décima menos que en el trimestre precedente y también una décima menos de lo avanzado a finales de julio. Es el menor ritmo de crecimiento trimestral en tres años, según la Contabilidad Nacional publicada este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
En términos interanuales, el PIB avanzó un 2% en el segundo trimestre, dos décimas menos que en el primero. El INE revisó recientemente las series del PIB en el marco de la Revisión Estadística 2019, con efectos generalmente negativos, pues buena parte de los datos de crecimiento fueron revisados a la baja.
La desaceleración trimestral en el crecimiento del PIB fue consecuencia de un menor aumento del consumo, que sólo avanzó un 0,1%, dos décimas menos que en el trimestre precedente, tras estancarse el consumo de los hogares y reducirse el ritmo de crecimiento del gasto público, desde el 0,5% al 0,4%.
Por su parte, la formación bruta de capital fijo (inversión) retrocedió un 0,2%, frente al avance del 1,4% experimentado en el primer trimestre.
El PIB también pisó un poco el freno en valores interanuales al mostrar en el segundo trimestre un crecimiento del 2%, dos décimas menos que en el trimestre anterior. La demanda nacional contribuyó con un punto al crecimiento, nueve décimas menos que en el primer trimestre, mientras que la demanda externa aportó otro punto, ocho décimas más.
El empleo, medido en términos de puestos de trabajo equivalentes a tiempo completo, desaceleró dos décimas su crecimiento interanual, hasta el 2,5%, lo que supone la creación en un año de 446.000 puestos de trabajo equivalentes a tiempo completo.
