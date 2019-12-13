El INE confirma el repunte del IPC al 0,4% en  noviembre por los carburantes y alimentos

El índice de precios de consumo (IPC) se situó en noviembre en el 0,4% interanual, tres décimas por encima de la subida de precios de octubre, que se quedó en el 0,1%, según el dato confirmado este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El INE señala que tras esta subida de la inflación está la estabilidad de los precios de los carburantes, frente al descenso registrado en noviembre de 2018, y la evolución de los alimentos, con una menor caída del precio de la fruta. También influyó que los precios del pescado y marisco aumentaran en noviembre más que el año anterior.
Por el contrario, bajaron los precios del grupo vivienda por el descenso de la electricidad y, en menor medida, del gasóleo para calefacción. El 0,4% de noviembre supone el primer repunte en la evolución anual de los precios desde julio.
La inflación empezó el año en el 1% en enero y la evolución de la tasa anual del IPC se mantuvo al alza hasta abril: 1,1% en febrero, 1,3% en marzo y 1,5% en abril. A partir de ahí comenzaron a moderarse las subidas: 0,8% en mayo, 0,4% en junio, 0,5% en julio y 0,3% en agosto para bajar al 0,1% en septiembre y octubre, el nivel más bajo en tres años.
El INE también ha confirmado que, frente a octubre, los precios subieron un 0,2% por el alza de vestido y calzado mientras que cayeron en hoteles y cafés, vivienda y en ocio y cultura.
Por comunidades, y en tasa anual, el IPC subió en noviembre en todas, excepto en Canarias, donde se mantuvo. El mayor incremento de la evolución de los precios fue en Murcia, con una subida de cinco décimas.
En cuanto a la tasa anual de la inflación subyacente, sin alimentos ni energía, se mantuvo en el 1%. Asimismo, el índice de precios de consumo armonizado (IPCA) -que permite realizar comparaciones internacionales- se sitúo en noviembre en el 0,5%, tres décimas más que el mes anterior.
