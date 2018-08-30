La tasa de inflación interanual en España se mantuvo en agosto en el 2,2% en un contexto de aumento en los precios de la electricidad y con un crecimiento de los costes de carburantes inferior al de agosto del año pasado, según datos preliminares del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE). En términos mensuales, el IPC registró una tasa de crecimiento del 0,2%.
La tasa interanual de agosto, en caso de confirmarse, sería la vigésimo cuarta tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 2,2% superiores a los de hace un año.
Tras haber registrado en enero una tasa interanual del 0,6%, la más baja en 16 meses, el IPC interanual volvió en febrero a superar el 1%, tendencia que se mantuvo en marzo y abril.
Ahora, lleva 2 meses por encima del 2%, el nivel de referencia marcado por el BCE: en mayo ya se alcanzó la barrera del 2%, a la que no se llegaba desde abril de 2017 (2,6%), mientras que en junio se situó en el 2,3% y en julio moderó su escalada al 2,2%, la misma tasa que en agosto.
La inflación armonizada con la zona euro (IPCA) se situó también en el 2,2% interanual en agosto, una décima menos de lo previsto por los economistas y del dato del pasado mes de julio.
En términos mensuales el IPCA subió un 0,1% en agosto.
