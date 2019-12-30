El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) bajó un 0,1% en diciembre en relación al mes anterior y elevó cuatro décimas su tasa interanual, hasta el 0,8%, su valor más alto desde mayo, según el indicador adelantado publicado este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Con este avance de cuatro décimas, el IPC interanual encadena dos meses de incrementos, después de que en noviembre escalara otras tres décimas. De este modo, el IPC cierra 2019 en el 0,8%, la mitad de lo que subieron las pensiones con carácter general a principios de año (salvo las pensiones mínimas, que subieron un 3%).
El organismo estadístico ha atribuido el repunte de la tasa interanual del IPC al encarecimiento de los carburantes, frente al descenso de precios que registraron en diciembre de 2018. En sentido contrario, el INE destaca que en el comportamiento del IPC de diciembre ha influido el abaratamiento de la electricidad.
La tasa interanual de diciembre es la cuadragésima tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 0,8% superiores a los de hace un año.
En el último mes de 2019, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 0,8%, tres décimas más que en noviembre.
En términos mensuales (diciembre sobre noviembre), el IPC bajó un 0,1%, en contraste con el retroceso del 0,4% que experimentó en igual mes de 2018. Por su parte, la variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se situó en el -0,1%.
El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de diciembre el próximo mes de enero.
