Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

La inflación se mantiene en el 0,1% en octubre y continúa en mínimos de tres años

El INE atribuye el mantenimiento de la tasa de IPC al encarecimiento de la electricidad, que se vio compensado por el abaratamiento del gas y de los carburantes.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Contadores de la luz 'inteligentes' en un edificio de viviendas en Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Contadores de la luz 'inteligentes' en un edificio de viviendas en Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

El índice de precios de consumo (IPC) registró en octubre una subida anual del 0,1%, un repunte igual al anotado en septiembre, con lo que el indicador continúa en niveles mínimos de los últimos tres años.

Según el indicador avanzado del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) publicado este miércoles, en la evolución del IPC de octubre ha influido la subida del precio de la electricidad, que el año pasado bajaba, y, en sentido contrario, el descenso del precio del gas y los carburantes, que en 2018 subía.

En cuanto a la evolución mensual de los precios, el dato adelantado indica un repunte en octubre del 1% con respecto a septiembre.

Los precios empezaron el año con una subida del 1% en enero y la evolución de la tasa anual del IPC se mantuvo al alza hasta abril: 1,1% en febrero, 1,3% en marzo y 1,5% en abril.

A partir de ahí comenzaron a moderarse las subidas: 0,8% en mayo, 0,4% en junio, 0,5% en julio, 0,3% en agosto y 0,1% en septiembre.

La subida de septiembre fue la más baja desde agosto de 2016, cuando los precios bajaron un 0,1% anual, un nivel que se mantendría si se confirma el dato de octubre adelantado este miércoles.

El dato definitivo de inflación de octubre se conocerá el próximo 14 de noviembre.

El INE también ha adelantado este miércoles la variación del índice de precios de consumo armonizado (IPCA), que permite realizar comparaciones internacionales, que registró en octubre un avance anual del 0,2%, la misma tasa de septiembre.

En términos mensuales, el IPCA avanzó en octubre un 0,6%.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas