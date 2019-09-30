El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) no experimentó variación en septiembre en relación al mes anterior pero recortó dos décimas su tasa interanual, hasta el 0,1%, su menor nivel desde agosto de 2016, según el indicador adelantado publicado este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El organismo estadístico ha atribuido principalmente el descenso de la tasa interanual del IPC al abaratamiento de la electricidad. La tasa interanual de septiembre es la trigésimo séptima tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 0,1% superiores a los de hace un año.
Con el dato de septiembre, el IPC interanual prosigue la senda bajista después de que en agosto bajara otras dos décimas y se situara en el 0,3%.
En el noveno mes de 2019, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 0,2%. Si este dato se confirma, la tasa anual del IPCA bajaría dos décimas respecto al mes anterior.
En términos mensuales (septiembre sobre agosto), el IPC no experimentó cambios, frente a los avances del 0,2% registrados en los meses de septiembre de 2017 y 2018. Por su parte, la variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA se situó en el 0,4%. El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de septiembre el próximo 11 de octubre.
