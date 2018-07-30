Público
Público

Inflación Los precios se moderan una décima hasta el 2,2% interanual en julio

De confirmarse este dato el próximo 14 de agosto, los precios de consumo habrían registrado el mayor incremento interanual en un mes de julio desde 2012, cuando la inflación también se situó en el 2,2%.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de un mercado. ARCHIVO

Imagen de un mercado. ARCHIVO

El índice de precios de consumo (IPC) registró un incremento interanual del 2,2% en julio, una décima por debajo del alza de junio, debido al encarecimiento de los alimentos y bebidas no alcohólicas.

El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) ha publicado el indicador adelantado del IPC, que arroja un descenso mensual del 0,7% durante julio.

De confirmarse este dato el próximo 14 de agosto, los precios de consumo habrían registrado el mayor incremento interanual en un mes de julio desde 2012, cuando la inflación también se situó en el 2,2%.

Por su parte, el indicador adelantado del índice de precios de consumo armonizado (IPCA) -que mide la evolución de los precios con el mismo método en todos los países de la zona euro- se mantuvo en julio en el 2,3%.

La inflación, que se disparó a comienzos de 2017 impulsada por los precios energéticos, se había contenido desde mediados del año pasado hasta comenzar este año en el 0,6 %.

No obstante, esa contención en torno al 1% en la que se situó en febrero, marzo y abril quedó atrás en mayo, cuando los precios se impulsaron por encima del 2%, tasa en la que se ha situado hasta ahora.

Etiquetas