La inflación sube al 0,4% en noviembre por el precio de los carburantes y alimentos

En la evolución mensual, los precios de consumo suben un 0,2% en noviembre respecto a octubre.

Contadores de la luz 'inteligentes' en un edificio de viviendas en Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

El índice de precios de consumo (IPC) se situó en noviembre en el 0,4% interanual, tres décimas por encima de la subida de precios de octubre, que fue del 0,1%, según el dato adelantado este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

En este comportamiento, el primer repunte en la evolución de los precios desde julio, el INE destaca la estabilidad de los carburantes y los alimentos y bebidas no alcohólicas, frente a los descensos registrados en 2018. En la evolución mensual, los precios de consumo suben un 0,2% en noviembre respecto a octubre.

