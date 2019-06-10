Las demandas por despido presentadas ante los Juzgados de lo Social durante el primer trimestre aumentaron un 7% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018, hasta sumar 29.511, su cifra más alta en cinco años, según el informe Efectos de la crisis económica en los órganos judiciales, presentado este lunes por la Sección de Estadística del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).
Madrid, con el 19,9% del total nacional, es la comunidad autónoma en la que se presentaron más demandas de este tipo en el primer trimestre, con 5.869, seguida de Andalucía (4.422, el 15% del total) y Comunidad Valenciana (2.903, el 9,8% del total).
Además, los Juzgados de lo Social registraron en el primer trimestre 34.203 reclamaciones de cantidad, un 9% más que en igual periodo de 2018. De ellas, 7.062 se presentaron en Madrid (20,6% del total), 5.732 en Andalucía y 4.013 en Catalunya.
El informe del CGPJ señala que los procedimientos monitorios presentados en el primer trimestre en los Juzgados de Primera Instancia y de Primera Instancia e Instrucción ascendieron a 194.715, lo que supone un incremento interanual del 28,1% respecto al mismo periodo de 2018.
Aunque la mayor utilización de este tipo de procedimiento se registró en Andalucía (40.679), Madrid (30.235) y Catalunya (28.656), todos los tribunales superiores de justicia experimentaron incrementos interanuales.
En cuanto a los monitorios europeos, en el primer trimestre de 2019 se han presentado 2.852, de lo que 793 correspondieron a Madrid y 603 a Catalunya, de acuerdo con las cifras del CGPJ.
Este tipo de procedimiento sirve para reclamar deudas dinerarias líquidas, determinadas, vencidas y exigibles, e incluyen las cantidades debidas en concepto de gastos comunes de comunidades de propietarios de inmuebles urbanos.
