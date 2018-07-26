Los ingresos de Telefónica caen pero aún así ganó 1.739 millones el primer semestre

Telefónica obtuvo en el primer semestre de 2018 un beneficio neto atribuible de 1.739 millones de euros, lo que supone un 8,6% más que los 1.600 millones de euros que ganó en el mismo periodo del año anterior, según ha informado la compañía, que redujo su deuda neta por quinto trimestre consecutivo.
Los ingresos de la multinacional española en los seis primeros meses del año se situaron en los 24.334 millones de euros, lo que representa un 6,7% menos en términos reportados, pero un 2% más en términos orgánicos en comparación con el primer semestre del ejercicio anterior.
Por su parte, el beneficio bruto antes de amortizaciones (Oibda) se situó en los 8.102 millones de euros, un 0,9% menos en términos reportados, pero un 3,7% más en términos orgánicos, mientras que el beneficio operativo (Oi) fue de 3.697 millones de euros, un 9,7% más en términos reportados y un 10,3% más en términos orgánicos.
Asimismo, Telefónica informa de que la deuda neta se situó a cierre del mes de junio en 43.593 millones de euros, lo que presenta una reducción interanual del 10,1%. En comparación con el cierre del primer trimestre, la reducción de la deuda alcanza los 382 millones de euros, y acumula así cinco trimestres consecutivos a la baja.
El presidente ejecutivo de Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, ha destacado que los resultados del segundo trimestre mejoran el crecimiento interanual orgánico de ingresos, Oibda y la expansión del margen Oibda. Asimismo, incide en que la deuda se reduce por quinto trimestre consecutivo gracias a la fuerte generación de caja, que crece un 55% excluyendo el pago de espectro en Reino Unido.
"Seguimos convencidos de que la capacidad de transformar nuestras redes radicalmente, crear un ecosistema digital en torno al cliente, establecer la digitalización como eje central de generación de eficiencias y estar a la vanguardia en inteligencia cognitiva, son las claves de un futuro digital sostenible", incide Álvarez-Pallete, quien ha destacado que las cifras del primer semestre les permiten reiterar los objetivos y el dividendo fijados para 2018".
