El IPC aumenta dos décimas en julio, hasta el 2,9%, la tasa más alta desde febrero de 2017

madrid
El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) cayó un 0,7% en julio en relación al mes anterior y situó su tasa interanual en el 2,9%. Se trata de un cifra dos décimas por encima de la de junio y la tasa más alta desde febrero de 2017, según los datos que avanza este jueves el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Según Estadística, en el dato interanual de julio influyeron los servicios de alojamiento y el gas, cuyos precios aumentaron este mes frente a las bajadas del año pasado, y los alimentos y bebidas no alcohólicas, que disminuyeron más en julio de 2020 que este mes.
Con el dato de julio, el IPC interanual encadena su séptima tasa positiva consecutiva y continúa en sus niveles más altos desde 2017.
Destaca también, aunque en sentido contrario, la bajada de los precios de la
electricidad, frente al aumento registrado en julio del año pasado. En tasa mensual, el IPC retrocedió un 0,7% en julio, tras sumar cuatro meses consecutivos de ascensos.
El INE incorpora en el avance de datos del IPC una estimación de la inflación subyacente (sin alimentos no elaborados ni productos energéticos), que aumentó en julio cuatro décimas hasta el 0,6%, con lo que se sitúa más de dos puntos por debajo de la del IPC general.
En el séptimo mes de 2021, el Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA) situó su tasa interanual en el 2,9%, cuatro décimas más que la registrada el mes anterior. Por su parte, el indicador adelantado del IPCA cayó un 1,2% en tasa mensual. El INE publicará los datos definitivos del IPC de julio el próximo 13 de agosto.
