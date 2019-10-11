Público
Público

El IPC se frena en septiembre a mínimos de tres años

La tasa interanual de inflación baja hasta el 0,1%, dos décimas por debajo de la cifra agosto, tras un crecimiento plano del 0,0% en el mes.

Un vendedor recoge un pimiento rojo en una verdulería en un mercado de Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Pérez

La inflación registró en septiembre una leve moderación respecto al mes anterior, alcanzando el nivel más bajo desde agosto del 2016.

Según los datos anunciados el viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), el IPC (índice de precios al consumo) del mes de septiembre fue del 0,1% en términos interanuales, dos décimas por debajo del 0,3% de agosto.

El INE destacó en su nota de prensa la evolución de los precios del ocio y cultura, tras el descenso de los precios en los paquetes turísticos y de la vivienda, como consecuencia de la bajada de los precios de la electricidad.

En términos intermensuales, los precios de consumo registraron en septiembre un crecimiento plano, del 0,0% respecto al mes de agosto.

Por su parte, la tasa anual del IPCA (ajustado para su comparación con el resto de países de la UE) fue del 0,2%, también dos décimas inferior a la registrada en agosto. La variación mensual del indicador adelantado del IPCA fue mayor que la del indicador general, situándose en el 0,4%.

El INE destacó que lo que más ha bajado de precio en los doce últimos meses fue la electricidad, un 17,1%, y el aceite de oliva, un 16,5%.

El indicador de la inflación subyacente, que excluye los alimentos no elaborados y la energía por su elevada volatilidad, mostró un aumento del 1,0% en septiembre, frente al 0,9% del mes anterior.

