IPC La inflación anual se modera dos décimas en agosto y se sitúa en el 0,3 %

El índice de precios de consumo (IPC) subió en agosto el 0,3 % en comparación anual, lo que supone dos décimas menos respecto al aumento de julio y el incremento más bajo desde septiembre de 2016.

Una mujer en un supermercado de Dia en la localidad madrileña de Las Rozas. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

El índice de precios de consumo (IPC) subió en agosto el 0,3 % en comparación anual, lo que supone dos décimas menos respecto al aumento de julio y el incremento más bajo desde septiembre de 2016, según el indicador adelantado publicado este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

A la espera de los datos detallados, el INE avanza que ha sido el abaratamiento de la electricidad lo que ha influido en la moderación de la inflación anual. De esta forma, la inflación anual vuelve a registrar una evolución decreciente, después de que en julio recuperara una décima al pasar del 0,4 al 0,5 %.

En comparación mensual, los precios de consumo bajaron en agosto un 0,1 % respecto a julio.

La variación anual del indicador adelantado el índice de precios de consumo armonizado (IPCA) -que mide la evolución de los precios con el mismo método en todos los países de la zona euro-, fue del 0,4 %, dos décimas menos que el mes anterior. El INE publicará el dato definitivo de IPC el próximo 13 de septiembre.

