Estás leyendo: El IPC se mantiene en negativo en septiembre por sexto mes consecutivo

Público
Público

El IPC se mantiene en negativo en septiembre por sexto mes consecutivo

La tasa interanual de inflación se sitúa en el -0,4%, una décima por encima de agosto, por el encarecimiento de la luz.

Un camarero, con mascarilla, espera sentado en una mesa la llegada de clientes a la terraza de un bar en las Ramblas de Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Un camarero, con mascarilla, espera sentado en una mesa la llegada de clientes a la terraza de un bar en las Ramblas de Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

El deterioro económico causado por el coronavirus mantuvo a la baja los precios en España en el mes de septiembre por sexto mes consecutivo.

Según los datos adelantados el martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), el índice de precios al consumo (IPC) de septiembre se situó, en tasa anual, en el -0,4%, un descenso algo menos pronunciado que la bajada del 0,5% de agosto, debido principalmente al encarecimiento de la electricidad y a que los precios de los paquetes turísticos bajaron menos que un año antes.

La variación mensual del índice general fue del 0,2%. El Índice de Precios de Consumo Armonizado (IPCA), elaborado para su comparación con otros países europeos, se situó en tasa anual en el –0,6%, frente a una previsión del -0,5% de los analistas.

El INE ha atribuido el aumento de la tasa interanual del IPC a la subida de los precios de la electricidad, frente al descenso que experimentaron en septiembre de 2019 y a la evolución de los precios de los paquetes turísticos.

En sentido contrario, el INE destaca el abaratamiento de los carburantes, frente a la subida que experimentaron en septiembre del año pasado.

El INE recuerda que, tras la finalización del estado de alarma, todos los productos del IPC están disponibles para su adquisición por los hogares.

Estadística continuó en septiembre la recogida presencial de los precios, manteniéndose la recogida por medios telemáticos cuando, por motivos de seguridad sanitaria, no es posible o conveniente realizarla de modo presencial.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público