El IPC sigue moderándose y cierra 2018 en el 1,2% por el abaratamiento de los carburantes

La inflación acentuó su ralentización en el mes de diciembre, continuando la tendencia experimentada en el mes anterior ante la bajada de los precios de carburantes y electricidad, según datos adelantados del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) publicados el viernes.
La inflación anual estimada del Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) en diciembre de 2018 fue del 1,2%, por debajo del 1,7% de noviembre, que ya había sido seis décimas inferior a la registrada el mes anterior.
Al tratarse de un dato provisional, el INE no aportó todavía un desglose del indicador, pero sí apuntó que "en este comportamiento destaca la bajada de los precios de los carburantes (gasoil y gasolina)".
En términos mensuales, los precios de consumo registraron en diciembre una tasa del –0,4% respecto al mes de noviembre, mientras que la variación anual del indicador adelantado del IPCA (que permite realizar comparaciones con los países de la Unión Europea) se situó en diciembre en el 1,2%, cinco décimas por debajo del mes anterior.
Los datos del último mes del año tienen una relevancia adicional al utilizarse con frecuencia para la revalorización de salarios y pensiones, entre otros.
