El IPC se suaviza una décima en julio por la alimentación y los paquetes turísticos

En tasa mensual se reduce siete décimas por las rebajas de ropa y calzado y por la caída del precio de las frutas

Puesto de frutas en un mercado en Madrid. E.P.

Unos precios más moderados en los alimentos, las bebidas no alcohólicas y los paquetes turísticos permitió que la tasa de inflación en España bajase una décima durante el mes de julio para situarse en el 2,2% interanual, según los datos definitivos publicados el martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística.

El dato coincide con la estimación provional anticipada por el INE a finales del mes pasado y también con las proyecciones de los economistas.

La tasa interanual de julio es la vigésimo tercera tasa positiva que encadena el IPC interanual e implica que los precios son hoy un 2,2% superiores a los de hace un año. Tras haber registrado en enero una tasa interanual del 0,6%, la más baja en 16 meses, el IPC interanual volvió en febrero a superar el 1%, tendencia que se mantuvo en marzo y abril. En mayo ya se alcanzó la barrera del 2%, a la que no se llegaba desde abril de 2017.

En términos mensuales, el IPC bajó un 0,7% en relación a junio, el segundo mayor descenso del año sólo superado por el 1,1% de enero, debido principalmente al descenso de los precios de vestido y calzado por el inicio del periodo de rebajas, de alimentación y bebidas no alcohólicas, de menaje y de transporte.

La inflación armonizada con la zona euro (IPCA) se mantuvo un mes más en el 2,3%, sin cambios desde la lectura provisional.

La tasa interanual de la inflación subyacente, que excluye los precios de los alimentos no elaborados y los productos energéticos por su mayor volatilidad, se situó en el 0,9% en julio, frente al 1,0% de junio.

