Tras el ataque iraní a la base áerea iraquí que alberga tropas estadounidenses, el precio del barril de petróleo ha aumentado en un 3,7% del precio marcado el día anterior.

Imagen de una terminal de extracción de petróleo - PIXABAY

El precio del barril de petróleo de calidad Brent, de referencia para Europa, ha llegado a superar este miércoles la barrera de los 70 dólares, algo que no sucedía desde mayo de 2019. Este aumento llega después de que Irán haya atacado con misiles la base aérea iraquí de Al Asad, que alberga tropas estadounidenses, como represalia a la muerte del general iraní Qasem Soleimani, fallecido en un ataque estadounidense en el aeropuerto de la capital iraquí, Bagdad.

La respuesta iraní ha provocado un brusco repunte del precio del crudo de referencia para Europa, que llegaba a cotizar en 70,99 dólares por barril, en máximos desde mayo de 2019. El precio ha aumentado un 3,7% por encima del precio de 68,47 dólares marcado al cierre de la sesión de ayer, aunque en el momento de la apertura de las bolsas del Viejo Continente el precio del crudo Brent se relajaba hasta los 69,16 dólares.

En el caso del barril de petróleo Texas, de referencia para Estados Unidos, el precio ha llegado a escalar hasta los 65,62 dólares, el más alto desde finales del pasado mes de abril, aunque actualmente se moderaba hasta los 63,25 dólares, frente a los 62,70 dólares del cierre del martes.

