Los Técnicos de Hacienda aseguran que el Gobierno tiene margen para subir los impuestos a las rentas más altas.

El presidente del Sindicato de Técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha), Carlos Cruzado, ha asegurado que el Gobierno debería tener en cuenta la recomendación del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) de subir el IRPF en los tramos más altos de renta, ya que "hay margen para aumentar impuestos a las rentas más altas".
En su intervención en el programa Hoy por Hoy de Cadena Ser, el presidente del sindicato de técnicos de Hacienda ha resaltado que la presión fiscal en España está casi seis puntos por debajo de la media de la Unión Europea, por lo que el margen para subir el impuesto sobre la renta es "amplio".
En este sentido, Cruzado ha recordado que España ocupa el puesto número quince de los 28 países de la Unión en cuanto a tipos marginales más altos en relación al impuesto sobre la renta.
Respecto a elevar los ingresos a través de la lucha contra el fraude, el presidente de Gestha ha señalado que es "importante" afrontar esta cuestión, por un lado duplicando la plantilla de la Agencia Tributaria a medio y largo plazo y, por otro, cambiando los planes de control, así como "desplazando la lupa" hacia las empresas y las grandes fortunas para luchar contra el fraude fiscal.
Para Cruzado, todos los partidos políticos han incidido en la lucha contra el fraude fiscal en sus programas electorales, pero en la práctica las leyes vigentes son "insuficientes" y es "necesario" un cambio de modelo en esta dirección.
