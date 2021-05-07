Estás leyendo: Jaime Echegoyen deja la presidencia de la Sareb después de siete años en el cargo

Público
Público

Sareb Jaime Echegoyen deja la presidencia de la Sareb después de siete años en el cargo

El actual consejero delegado, Javier García del Río, le sustituirá al frente de la empresa pública.

Jaime Echegoyen, presidente de Sareb. E.P.
Jaime Echegoyen, presidente de Sareb. - E.P.

Madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente de Sareb, Jaime Echegoyen, ha comunicado al consejo de administración su deseo de renunciar al cargo por motivos personales, por lo que será sustituido por el actual consejero delegado, Javier García del Río.

Echegoyen, que renuncia a la presidencia de Sareb tras siete años en el puesto, continuará desarrollando su actividad hasta que se elija a su sucesor tras la próxima junta de accionistas, prevista para el próximo 27 de mayo.

El consejo de administración propondrá que Echegoyen sea sustituido por García del Río, que se incorporó a Sareb en febrero de 2020. Su nombramiento se producirá previsiblemente en la última semana de mayo y el puesto de consejero delegado que ocupa será amortizado.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público