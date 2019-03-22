El expresidente de BBVA Francisco González declarará el próximo 3 de abril en calidad de testigo en la Audiencia Nacional en el juicio por la salida a Bolsa de Bankia, según consta en una providencia dictada este viernes a la que ha tenido acceso Efe.
La sección cuarta de la sala de lo Penal ha citado para esa misma semana al que fuera director de supervisión del Banco de España Mariano Herrera, y al interventor general de BFA hasta mayo de 2011, Antonio Román, ambos propuestos en su escrito de acusación por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción.
La de González, conocido como FG, es una de las declaraciones más esperadas después de que el expresidente de Bankia, Rodrigo Rato, le apuntara como uno de los artífices de su salida de la entidad en mayo de 2012.
En concreto, el exministro aseguró durante su interrogatorio que su entonces competidor fue el primero en pedir su cese fruto de las "presiones políticas" del Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy.
Previsiblemente será la primera aparición pública del banquero desde que dejó la presidencia del BBVA y aumentó la repercusión por el escándalo de los servicios de espionaje encargados al excomisario José Villarejo, que le ha llevado a dimitir como presidente de honor de la institución al menos de forma temporal.
Por su parte, Herrera, director general del Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria (FROB) entre 2011 y 2012, llegó a figurar como investigado en la recta final del caso antes de que el juez Fernando Andreu lo excluyese del procesamiento.
Tal como consta en el documento, el tribunal que preside la juez Ángela Murillo ha emplazado además para el lunes 8 de abril a Luis Maldonado, quien dirigió el gabinete de Presidencia, Estrategia y Desarrollo Corporativo de Bankia.
