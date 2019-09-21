La atribulada cadena de supermercados Dia dijo el viernes que pedirá a sus accionistas que aprueben en junta extraordinaria el próximo 22 de octubre una operación acordeón consistente en la reducción del valor nominal de sus acciones para posteriormente ampliar el capital en 605 millones de euros, importe superior al de 500 millones que se venía manejando hasta la fecha.
Tras reducir el valor nominal de sus títulos de 0,10 a 0,01 euros, el grupo controlado por el magnate ruso Mikhail Fridman a través del fondo Letterone emitirá más de 6.000 millones de acciones a un precio unitario de 0,10 euros (nominal de 0,01 euros más prima de 0,09 euros).
Lo hará en dos tramos: uno destinado a compensación de créditos (acreedores que cambiarán deuda por acciones de Dia) y otro en aportación de efectivo para accionistas actuales y con previsión de suscripción incompleta.
“La ampliación contará con el compromiso de aseguramiento de hasta 500 millones de euros del accionista mayoritario”, dijo Dia en un comunicado enviado al supervisor bursátil.
DIA alejó el pasado mayo el fantasma de la quiebra tras un acuerdo in extremis entre uno de sus principales acreedores, Banco Santander y LetterOne, para la reestructuración de la deuda del grupo.
LetterOne controla casi el 70% de Dia tras la opa cerrada también en mayo.
Asfixiada por la dura competencia de los competidores nacionales y extranjeros, que han realizado fuertes inversiones en sus tiendas, Dia ha sufrido un deterioro en su negocio y su balance al no poder frenar la pérdida de la cuota de mercado que había ganado ofreciendo descuentos durante la prolongada recesión en España.
Dia, que tiene una plantilla de 42.000 empleados y perdió 352 millones de euros en 2018, necesitaba la ampliación de capital para resolver su situación de patrimonio negativo.
