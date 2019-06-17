Público
Junta de accionistas Santander convoca la junta para aprobar la ampliación de capital con la que adquirir su filial mexicana

El banco de Ana Botín lanzará una opa para recomprar hasta un 25% por ciento de su filial mexicana, que tiene un valor de hasta 2.600 millones de euros, como parte de su estrategia de crecimiento en Latinoamérica.

El logo del Banco Santander en una de sus sucursales en Ciudad de México. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Santander celebrará el 22 o 23 de julio una junta extraordinaria de accionistas para aprobar una ampliación de capital destinada a la recompra de las participaciones minoritarias en su filial mexicana, según dijo el lunes el banco español en un comunicado.

Los títulos se utilizarán para entregar en un canje de acciones de la matriz española por títulos que están actualmente en manos de inversores minoritarios.

Santander anunció a mediados de abril una oferta para recomprar hasta un 25% de su filial mexicana mediante el intercambio, que tiene un valor de hasta 2.600 millones de euros, como parte de su estrategia de crecimiento en Latinoamérica.

El banco español, que controla el 75% restante de Santander México, dijo que financiaría el acuerdo emitiendo hasta 572 millones de nuevas acciones equivalentes a hasta el 3,5% de su capital para financiar la oferta, cuya aceptación es voluntaria.

El lunes Santander dijo que el precio de los nuevos títulos sería de 0,50 euros de valor nominal más una prima de emisión a determinar.

El banco ofrecerá 0,337 acciones de Banco Santander por 1 acción de Santander México y 1,685 American Depositary Shares (ADS) de Banco Santander por cada una de Santander México.

