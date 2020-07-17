Estás leyendo: La Justicia avala la 'prohibición' de despedir en el estado de alarma y obliga a readmitir a una empleada

El fallo se basa en el artículo 2 del Real Decreto 9/2020 que aprobó el Gobierno nada más arrancar el estado de alarma en el que se establece que no se puede despedir por fuerza mayor, causas económicas, técnicas, organizativas o de producción derivadas de la covid-19.

madrid

europa press

El Juzgado número 3 de Sabadell ha declarado nulo el despido de una empleada con un contrato temporal por obra y servicio extinguido el pasado 27 de marzo, durante el estado de alarma, y ha determinado la obligación de la empresa a readmitirla y a abonarle los salarios de tramitación correspondientes.

El fallo se basa en el artículo 2 del Real Decreto 9/2020 que aprobó el Gobierno nada más arrancar el estado de alarma decretado por el coronavirus en el que se establece que no se puede despedir por fuerza mayor, causas económicas, técnicas, organizativas o de producción derivadas de la covid-19.

En concreto, el artículo 2 establece que la fuerza mayor y las causas económicas, técnicas, organizativas y de producción en las que se amparan las medidas de suspensión de contratos y reducción de jornada derivadas de coronavirus "no se podrán entender como justificativas de la extinción del contrato de trabajo ni del despido".

En un comunicado, UGT ha celebrado esta sentencia, que espera que sirva a las empresas de advertencia "para no ir contra los mecanismos de salvaguarda y protección del empleo instaurados por ley durante la pandemia".

Para UGT, la finalidad del artículo 2 del Real Decreto 9/2020 es impedir que, en una situación transitoria de crisis o emergencia, "se produzca una avalancha de despidos y extinciones de contratos".

"UGT espera que esta resolución judicial tenga una proyección ejemplarizante sobre todas aquellas conductas e interpretaciones que pretenden restringir los mecanismos de salvaguarda y protección del empleo instaurados por la normativa frente a la covid-19", subraya.

