El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TUE) ha ratificado este martes la decisión de la Comisión Europea que obligaba a Fiat a devolver 30 millones de euros en ayudas fiscales ilegales concedidas en Luxemburgo.
La Justicia europea ha dado la razón al Ejecutivo comunitario con respecto al trato fiscal favorable concedido por Luxemburgo a la firma automovilística italiana, por lo que mantiene la exigencia de devuelva 30 millones de euros al Gran Ducado.
Bruselas concluyó en octubre de 2015 que Luxemburgo debía recuperar estos impuestos perdonados a la sociedad a través de los llamados "tax rulings'" al considerar que se trató de ventajas "selectivas" con las que redujeron "artificialmente" la carga tributaria.
Tanto el país como el fabricante italiano recurrieron la decisión al Tribunal de Luxemburgo, que este martes ha emitido la sentencia. La Justicia europea ha desestimado el recurso y ha fallado que la recuperación de los impuestos no pagados no rompe con el principio de certidumbre legal ni infringe sus derechos de defensa.
