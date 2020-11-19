Estás leyendo: El propietario de Kiss FM quiere comprar Prisa y la CNMV suspende al grupo en Bolsa

Público
Público

Kiss FM El propietario de Kiss FM quiere comprar Prisa y la CNMV suspende al grupo en Bolsa

El empresario, Blas Herrero, y sus socios, asesorados por Société Générale, ofrecen más de 200 millones de euros por estos activos.

Centro Corporativo del Grupo PRISA, en la localidad madrileña de Tres Cantos.
Centro Corporativo del Grupo PRISA, en la localidad madrileña de Tres Cantos. Archivo

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El empresario Blas Herrero, dueño de Kiss FM, junto a un grupo de inversores, ultima una oferta para hacerse con los negocios de radio y prensa del grupo Prisa, entre los que destaca El País o la Cadena SER, según adelantaba Expansión y que ya ha sido confirmado por varios medios.

El empresario y sus socios, asesorados por Société Générale, ofrecen más de 200 millones de euros por estos activos y, según las fuentes financieras que cita la prensa, se remitirá de manera inminente al Consejo de Administración del grupo Prisa.

La propuesta de compra, que se materializará en efectivo, se dirige al 100% de los negocios de radio y prensa de Prisa, que incluye también a Los40, Cadena Dial, As o Cinco Días.

La oferta de Herrero y de sus socios está abierta también a la participación de los actuales accionistas del grupo Prisa, en el que el fondo Amber Capital es el principal con un 29,8 % del capital social.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público