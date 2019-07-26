Las empresas ignoran el registro de jornada impuesto por el Gobierno el pasado mes de mayo, a tenor de lo que indican los datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) del INE correspondientes al segundo trimestre del año.
Así, tal y como ha investigado El Confidencial gracias a los datos de la EPA, el número de horas extras no remuneradas no sólo no ha descendido, sino que ha aumentado un 10,5%.
Los datos del INE muestran que durante dicho periodo se realizaron 37,9 millones de horas extra no remuneradas que, por consiguiente, no cotizaron a la Seguridad Social.
El Confidencial, que ha buscado en la serie histórica de este dato, destaca que "se trata del mayor aumento de las horas extra en un segundo trimestre desde 2009, lo que evidencia el fracaso del registro de jornada para frenar el fraude".
Tan y como indica el citado diario, en España hay "364.900 trabajadores que hacen horas extra sin remuneración, de los cuales el 90% no cobra absolutamente nada".
El pasado 12 de mayo entró en vigor la obligación de mantener un registro de horas de trabajo en todas las empresas localizadas en España.
No obstante, la Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social anunció que no iba a multar, al menos inicialmente, a aquellas empresas que carezcan del registro horario de jornada siempre y cuando demuestren que están negociando su implantación con los representantes de los trabajadores o que prueben, de buena fe, que están trabajando en ello
