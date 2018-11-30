Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Laboral Las multinacionales extranjeras que operan en España critican el futuro registro diario de jornada para controlar las horas extras

Empresas como Accenture, Sodexo o HSBC creen que esta obligación no es compatible con el desarrollo de los nuevos modelos de trabajo, basados en la flexibilidad laboral, la conciliación y el teletrabajo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo un trabajador con estrés/Reuters

Imagen de archivo un trabajador con estrés/Reuters

A la asociación Multinacionales por marca España, formada por multinacionales extranjeras con actividad en España, no le gusta mucho la idea de que sus trabajadores tengan que "fichar" cada jornada.

Esta asociación patronal rechaza así la intención del Gobierno de obligar a las empresas a controlar el registro diario de jornada de los trabajadores, una idea enfocada a vigilar posibles abusos respecto de las horas extras no remuneradas, sobre todo.

En opinión de estas multinacionales, esta obligación no es compatible con el desarrollo de los nuevos modelos de trabajo, basados en la flexibilidad laboral, la conciliación y el teletrabajo, ni tampoco con las demandas y necesidades actuales de los empleados.

"Debemos avanzar hacia un modelo que combine la estabilidad laboral con la movilidad interna y externa de los trabajadores y que permita crear empleos de calidad que generen una mayor productividad. La flexibilidad laboral es clave para favorecer la competitividad tanto de las empresas como de los sectores de actividad", ha señalado el presidente de esta asociación, José María Palomares.

Por otro lado, Multinacionales por marca España ha informado de que en los próximos días trasladará al Gobierno y grupos parlamentarios su postura en relación a las prácticas laborales en las empresas adheridas a la asociación.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas