Laboral El número de teletrabajadores alcanza el máximo en España con 1,43 millones 

La cifra supone el equivalente al 7,4% del total de ocupados en España, cinco décimas más que un año antes. De los casi 950.000 empleos creados en los últimos dos años, el 25%, uno de cada cuatro, correspondió a trabajadores a distancia.

Teletrabajo. Pixabay

El teletrabajo alcanzó en el segundo trimestre su nivel más elevado, con 1,43 millones de personas utilizando esta modalidad laboral, según el Monitor Adecco de Oportunidades y Satisfacción en el Empleo elaborado por el grupo de recursos humanos e investigadores de Baceló y Asociados.

Tras descender en el periodo 2014-2015, el número de personas que trabajan desde su hogar volvió a crecer en 2016 y con más fuerza en 2017, lo que ha permitido llegar a la actualidad "con la mayor penetración histórica de esta modalidad laboral", destaca Adecco en su informe.

En concreto, mientras que en 2005 se contabilizaron 808.000 personas que trabajaban desde su hogar al menos de manera ocasional, la cifra actual es de 1,43 millones, el equivalente al 7,4% del total de ocupados en España, cinco décimas más que un año antes.

Aunque esto supone que poco más de 1 de cada 14 ocupados teletrabaja, Adecco subraya que esta tendencia va en aumento, como demuestra el hecho de que de los casi 950.000 empleos creados en los últimos dos años, el 25%, uno de cada cuatro, correspondió a teletrabajadores.

Madrid, a la cabeza

Madrid es la comunidad con un mayor número de teletrabajadores, un 9,7%, un punto y medio más que un año antes. Le siguen Andalucía (8,4%) y Comunidad Valenciana (8,1%).

Estas tres regiones son las únicas donde los teletrabajadores representan más del 8% del total de sus ocupados. Tanto para Madrid como para Andalucía sus actuales proporciones de teletrabajadores constituyen un máximo histórico.

En el extremo contrario, sólo en tres comunidades esta modalidad laboral alcanza a menos del 6% del total de ocupados: Baleares (5,1%), Cataluña (5,3%) y Navarra (5,8%).

