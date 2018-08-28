Público
Laboral La Seguridad Social pierde 592 millones anuales por la figura de los falsos autónomos

La unión de autónomos UATAE calcula, tomando datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA), que actualmente hay 225.000 falsos autónomos en España, lo que supone un incremento del 6,6 % con respecto al año pasado.

La gran mayoría de los trabajadores autónomos se ven obligados a pasar el mes 400 euros en caso de baja laboral.

El fraude de los falsos autónomos supone que la Seguridad Social deje de ingresar una media de 592 millones de euros al año, según datos de la unión de autónomos UATAE.

UATAE calcula, tomando datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA), que actualmente hay 225.000 falsos autónomos en España, lo que supone un incremento del 6,6 % con respecto al año pasado.

La organización denuncia que este tipo de fraude supone una reducción de los gastos de empleabilidad para las empresas defraudadoras, ya que los falsos autónomos pagan su propio coste de contratación, no cuentan con paro, baja laboral o vacaciones, y pueden despedirlos de forma sencilla porque no pueden adscribirse a ningún tipo de convenio colectivo.

UATAE además reclama la regularización de la situación de los Trabajadores Autónomos Dependientes Económicamente (TRADE), que son aquellos que facturan más del 75 % a una sola empresa, para que se les reconozca derechos como la prestación por desempleo o las vacaciones.

La secretaria general de UATAE, María José Landaburu, cree que, para atajar definitivamente el fraude, se debe transformar el régimen de autónomos para dotar al colectivo de derechos y protegerlos frente a los abusos para que así "dejen de ser la figura idónea para el fraude".

