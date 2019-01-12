Público
Grupo Samu Un trabajador denuncia a su empresa y le ponen un detective privado

El medio andaluz 'La Voz del Sur' publica este caso en el que un informe del Grupo Samu demuestra que ha espiado a un trabajador en nómina. 

La reforma laboral recortó las indemnizaciones por despido a los trabajadores entre un 26% y un 87%. PÚBLICO

El enfermero José Aurelio Ventura denuncia que su empresa, Grupo Samu, le ha puesto un detective privado para intentar echarlo mediante despido disciplinario, según La Voz del Sur

Esta decisión de Grupo Samu, una empresa privada encargada de gestionar residencias de personas con discapacidades intelectuales y centros de menores de edad, viene dada porque Aurelio Ventura había iniciado pleitos contra la empresa por incumplimiento de impagos de trienios

El hombre ha sido espiado por un detective cuando iba a comprar el pan, a pasear a sus perros, al gimnasio e incluso a llevar a su hijo a la guardería, según indica el diario andaluz. 

Otros trabajadores denuncian situación de "acoso"

"Están vulnerando un derecho fundamental básico como es la libertad sindical", asegura Ventura al periódico. Sus compañeros han empezado a reunir firmas para denunciar la situación de "acoso" que viven. 

La empresa, aún así, niega que se vaya a producir el despido de este trabajador. En palabras de Carlos González de Escalada, director general del Grupo Samu, la decisión no está tomada.  

