Precariedad laboral La precariedad laboral extrema: un contrato para las limpiadoras de 40 minutos a la semana para ganar 40 euros al mes

Desde que la entidad financiera comenzó a aplicar estas prácticas en las oficinas de Asturias, Liberbank ha ido implantándolas en el resto de sus establecimientos y sucursales. 

Sucursal de Liberbank - EFE

Puede que estemos ante el paradigma de la precariedad del trabajo. Liberbank ofrece un contrato con las limpiadoras de la entidad de tan solo 40 minutos a la semana, según informa La Voz de Asturias. Aunque el salario y la jornada laboral que ofrece el banco a sus trabajadoras es extremadamente precario, ninguna de ellas ha querido hacer declaraciones por miedo a las consecuencias. 

La reducida jornada de trabajo y el salario que reciben, de a penas 40 euros al mes, han provocado el abandono de algunas de las limpiadoras de las sucursales y oficinas de la antigua caja de ahorros Cajasur.

Como publica el medio, Comisiones Obreras ha recordado que  se inició esta práctica en las oficinas de Asturias. Desde el momento en que se aplicó, Liberbank ha ido aplicándola al resto de sus establecimientos por todo el país. 

Aunque la entidad financiera ha sufrido durante los últimos años otros recortes, Liberbank sigue propiciando una situación laboral precaria, consiguiendo que las trabajadoras continúen sufriendo las consecuencias de estas prácticas. 

Según eldiario.es, las trabajadoras deben ceñirse a un horario que ha sido acordado por la subcontrata Acciona Service. 

