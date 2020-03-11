Estás leyendo: Lagarde advierte del riesgo de una crisis como la de 2008

Lagarde advierte del riesgo de una crisis como la de 2008

La presidenta del BCE asegura, no obstante, que el impacto probablemente será temporal.

La presidenta del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Christine Lagarde. - REUTERS
La presidenta del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Christine Lagarde. - REUTERS

LONDRES

EUROPA PRESS

La epidemia de coronavirus amenaza con provocar una crisis semejante a la crisis financiera de 2008 en ausencia de una respuesta urgente y coordinada, según advirtió este martes la presidenta del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Christine Lagarde, durante una conferencia con los líderes de la Unión Europea (UE).

"Un escenario que recordará a muchos de nosotros la gran crisis financiera de 2008", indicó la banquera, según informó a la agencia Bloomberg una fuente familiarizada con los comentarios de Lagarde, para quien, con la respuesta adecuada, el impacto probablemente será temporal.

La presidenta del BCE aseguró durante la conferencia que la entidad está examinando todas sus herramientas, particularmente aquellas que facilitarían financiación barata y liquidez.

Sin embargo, según la fuente consultada, Lagarde advirtió de que las medidas del banco central únicamente pueden funcionar si los gobiernos las respaldan con medidas para asegurar que los bancos prestan a las empresas en las áreas afectadas.

El Consejo de Gobierno del BCE se reunirá este jueves en Fráncfort, después de que el resto de los principales bancos centrales, incluida la Reserva Federal y el Banco de Inglaterra, hayan adoptado medidas de emergencia para luchar contra el impacto del coronavirus.

