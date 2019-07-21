Público
Leclerc El Gobierno francés quiere sancionar a Leclerc con 117 millones de euros por "prácticas comerciales abusivas"

Tiene que ver con la actividad de la central de compras Eurelec Trading, implantada en Bélgica, acusada de ser utilizada para puentear la reglamentación francesa.

Imagen de archivo del interior de un supermercado | EFE

El Gobierno francés exige una sanción de 117 millones de euros contra el grupo de distribución Leclerc, acusado de utilizar su central de compras en Bélgica con prácticas que atentan contra las reglas de la competencia.

El Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas anunció este domingo en un comunicado un procedimiento contra cuatro entidades de Leclerc –Eurelec Trading, Scabel, Galec y Acdlec– por "prácticas comerciales abusivas".

Tiene que ver con la actividad de la central de compras Eurelec Trading, implantada en Bélgica, acusada de ser utilizada para puentear la reglamentación francesa.

Según Le Figaro, que fue el que reveló la sanción, el procedimiento del departamento de Economía y Finanzas ante la justicia a la que pide que dicte la multa de 117,3 millones de euros, se ha lanzado por operaciones realizadas en 2018.

Es resultado de una larga investigación de la Dirección General de la Competencia, el Consumo y la Represión de Fraudes (DGCCRF) y no es el primer litigio con Leclerc.

Desde hace varios meses hay otro abierto en el que le reclama 108 millones de euros por rebajas de precios supuestamente contrarias a las reglas comerciales que exigió a sus proveedores.

