La llegada de turistas se estanca en el mes de octubre, pero el año sigue apuntando a récord

España recibió la visita de 7,6 millones de turistas internacionales en octubre, lo que supone una disminución del 0,3% respecto al mismo mes de 2018 y un estancamiento de la desaceleración por cuarto mes consecutivo, según los datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) publicados el lunes.
No obstante, a pesar de la desaceleración, en el conjunto de meses desde enero a octubre el número de turistas que visitaron España aumentó un 1,1% y superó así los 74,7 millones.
Si la desaceleración no se recrudece, 2019 conseguiría ser el séptimo año consecutivo con llegada récord de turistas internacionales, tras alcanzarse los 82,6 millones en 2018.
El Gobierno vaticina que España cerrará el año con 83,4 millones de turistas internacionales, a pesar de las incertidumbres que rodean al sector, como el brexit, la quiebra del turoperador británico Thomas Cook, las consecuencias de la sentencia del procés o la guerra comercial.
Por otra parte, el gasto de los turistas aumentó un 2,9% en los diez primeros meses de 2019 respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior, alcanzando los 82.197 millones de euros, dijo el INE.
Estas cifras contribuirán a reforzar uno de los pilares más importantes de la economía española, que aporta cerca del 12% del producto interior bruto (PIB).
Reino Unido sigue siendo el principal país del que proceden las visitas a España, con más de 16,4 millones de turistas en los diez primeros meses del año, pese al descenso del 1,9% en comparación con el año anterior.
Alemania y Francia se mantienen por detrás, con 10,1 y 10,0 millones de turistas, respectivamente. Sin embargo, también han registrados caídas en comparación con el año anterior, del 1,9% en el caso de Alemania y del 2,3% en Francia.
Asimismo, es destacable el crecimiento anual de los turistas procedentes de Rusia (17,2%) y Suiza (5,1%).
En los diez primeros meses del año, Catalunya ha sido el destino principal de los turistas internacionales, con un 22,2% y una subida del 0,7% respecto al mismo período de 2018, seguido de Illes Balears (16,1% y una bajada del 0,8%) y Andalucía (15,7% y una subida del 3,6%).
