Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Falsos autónomos Más de 8.000 falsos autónomos trabajan para plataformas digitales como Deliveroo o Glovo

La Inspección de Trabajo ha detectado 8.076 falsos autónomos en plataformas digitales de reparto en los últimos seis meses. Además, la evaluación del Ministerio de Trabajo ha encontrado a 32.067 empleados que deberían cotizar en el régimen general. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Trabajador de reparto a domicilio de Deliveroo. EFE

Un trabajador de reparto a domicilio de Deliveroo. EFE

La Inspección de Trabajo ha detectado más de 8.076 falsos autónomos, que en realidad son trabajadores de plataformas digitales como Deliveroo  o Glovo, en apenas seis meses, según ha informado El País. 

La evaluación del Ministerio de Trabajo de los 11 primeros meses de el plan trienal, especifica que los inspectores han encontrado a  32.067 empleados que deberían cotizar en el régimen general. Por ello, ahora deberá abrirse el pleito, donde se confirmará o refutará esta evaluación.

Además, el Ministerio de Trabajo también ha destacado la preocupante cifra de los  "falsos becarios", que han ascendido a 782 en los últimos 11 meses.  

Los 'riders' deben ser trabajadores asalariados

Este aumento de falsos autónomos se ha producido, en parte, por las condiciones a las que las plataformas someten a sus empleados, conocidos como riders al obligarles a constituirse como autónomos para poder trabajar.

 El debate sobre si estos trabajadores deben ser asalariados y no trabajadores autónomos ha estado muy presente en los últimos meses. De hecho,  en mayo se llevó a juicio a la multinacional Deliveroo por las condiciones de 500 de sus riders, madrileños, cuya sentencia  confirmó que los riders deben ser trabajadores asalariados.

Un trabajador de Deliveroo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Un trabajador de Deliveroo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas