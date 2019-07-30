La Inspección de Trabajo ha detectado más de 8.076 falsos autónomos, que en realidad son trabajadores de plataformas digitales como Deliveroo o Glovo, en apenas seis meses, según ha informado El País.
La evaluación del Ministerio de Trabajo de los 11 primeros meses de el plan trienal, especifica que los inspectores han encontrado a 32.067 empleados que deberían cotizar en el régimen general. Por ello, ahora deberá abrirse el pleito, donde se confirmará o refutará esta evaluación.
Además, el Ministerio de Trabajo también ha destacado la preocupante cifra de los "falsos becarios", que han ascendido a 782 en los últimos 11 meses.
Los 'riders' deben ser trabajadores asalariados
Este aumento de falsos autónomos se ha producido, en parte, por las condiciones a las que las plataformas someten a sus empleados, conocidos como riders al obligarles a constituirse como autónomos para poder trabajar.
El debate sobre si estos trabajadores deben ser asalariados y no trabajadores autónomos ha estado muy presente en los últimos meses. De hecho, en mayo se llevó a juicio a la multinacional Deliveroo por las condiciones de 500 de sus riders, madrileños, cuya sentencia confirmó que los riders deben ser trabajadores asalariados.
