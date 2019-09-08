Público
Subempleo Más de 1,75 millones de ocupados quieren trabajar más horas, el dato más bajo desde 2008

En el segundo trimestre de 2013 se alcanzó la cifra más alta de subempleados en España: 2,6 millones.

Desempleados hacen cola en una oficina de empleo | REUTERS

El número de ocupados subempleados en España, aquellos que desean trabajar más horas de las que realizan, alcanzó los 1.752.400 personas, un dato que no bajaba tanto desde 2008, cuando en el tercer trimestre de ese año había 1.623.000 subempleados.

Los datos publicados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) reflejan que los subempleados contabilizados en el segundo trimestre de 2019 experimentaron un descenso del 1,2% respecto al trimestre anterior, y del 4,6% en comparación con el segundo trimestre de 2018.

El INE considera subempleados a los ocupados que desean trabajar más horas y que están disponibles para hacerlo, siempre que sus horas efectivas trabajadas sean inferiores a la jornada que habitualmente realizan los ocupados a tiempo completo en su actividad.

La serie histórica de la población subempleada en España comienza en 2005 y a partir de 2008, con el inicio de la crisis, se ha ido incrementando hasta alcanzar el máximo histórico de 2.602.500 personas en el segundo trimestre de 2013. A partir de entonces, ha ido oscilando a la baja hasta situarse en 1.752.400 en el segundo trimestre de este año.

Si se tiene en cuenta el tipo de contrato de los subempleados, indefinidos y temporales registraron cifras muy similares. Mientras que los fijos que quieren trabajar más horas alcanzan los 818.900, los temporales son 827.500.

Antes de la crisis, la brecha en el subempleo entre temporales e indefinidos era mayor, siendo los empleados con contrato determinado los más numerosos. A partir del cuarto trimestre de 2008, los indefinidos que querían trabajar más horas superaron a los temporales hasta el cuarto trimestre de 2015, cuando se volvieron a dar la vuelta. 

Los 1,75 millones de subempleados registrados entre abril y junio de este año suponen el 8,8% del total de ocupados en dicho periodo (19.804.900 personas).

