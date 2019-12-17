MásMóvil desbanca a Euskaltel en el ranking de las principales operadoras de la CNMC

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha publicado una resolución con las últimas listas actualizadas de operadores principales en los mercados de telefonía fija y telefonía móvil en España.
En la relación de operadores de telefonía fija destaca como novedad este año que MásMóvil pasa a ocupar el cuarto lugar en sustitución de Euskaltel, que baja a la quinta plaza. El ranking sigue encabezado, por este orden, por Telefónica, Vodafone y Orange.
En telefonía móvil, las posiciones se mantienen inalterables este 2019, con Telefónica Móviles en primer puesto, seguida de Orange, Vodafone, MásMóvil y la operadora virtual (OMV) Lycamobile.
Para la elaboración de las listas, Competencia calcula la cuota de mercado de cada operador por el número de líneas de abonados en fijo y móvil.
Esta lista se publica anualmente para cumplir con las obligaciones y limitaciones contenidas en el artículo 34 del RD-Ley 6/2000 que establece, entre otras cosas, una serie de limitaciones a determinados accionistas que estén presentes, directa o indirectamente, en dos o más operadores de cada mercado, para evitar que estos puedan tomar decisiones que generen efectos anticompetitivos en el mercado.
En su blog, la CNMC detalla que para determinar la cuota de mercado de los operadores mencionados se puede atender a dos criterios, la cifra anual de facturación total o la cuota en términos de líneas (abonados) en los mercados minoristas del servicio telefónico fijo y móvil, respectivamente.
No obstante, añade que debe tenerse en cuenta que durante los últimos años han aumentado considerablemente el número de ofertas empaquetadas que incluyen servicios telefónicos fijos y móviles junto a servicios audiovisuales y de acceso a Internet, sin que pueda distinguirse siempre en su facturación la cantidad correspondiente a los servicios telefónicos fijos y móviles en relación con el resto de servicios contratados por el abonado.
Por este motivo, actualmente, y tal y como se ha llevado a cabo en los últimos ejercicios, se ha considerado más adecuado y pertinente utilizar el criterio del número de líneas de los abonados correspondientes a los servicios telefónicos fijo y móvil, "por ser el parámetro que más fielmente refleja la participación real de un operador en los mercados nacionales de telefonía fija y móvil".
