Mediaset aumenta su beneficio un 5,7% en 2019 mientas los ingresos caen un 3,6%

MADRIDActualizado:
El grupo audiovisual Mediaset España anunció el jueves un aumento del beneficio neto del 5,7% en 2019 gracias a una reducción de los costes, pese a que durante dicho periodo sus ingresos totales bajaron un 3,6%.
Mediaset dijo en un comunicado que el beneficio ascendió a 211,7 millones de euros.
Los ingresos publicitarios cayeron un 4,9% a 876,5 millones de euros, mientras que el resultado bruto de explotación (ebitda) subió un 3,6% a 284 millones gracias a la reducción de los costes operativos.
El grupo explicó que los ingresos publicitarios cayeron "debido a la marcha del mercado publicitario TV y a la compleja comparativa con el Mundial de fútbol 2018 que emitió Mediaset España en su totalidad".
Asimismo, el grupo de comunicación que lidera Paolo Vasile redujo sus costes operativos totales un 6,4% hasta los 662,3 millones de euros, lo que supone 45,3 millones de euros menos que en el ejercicio 2018 (707,6 millones de euros).
La matriz del grupo Mediaset quiere fusionar sus filiales italiana y española en un hólding con sede en Países Bajos con el cual aumentar su presencia en Europa. Sin embargo, pese a haber sido aprobado por sus accionistas el año pasado, el plan se ha estancado en los tribunales por la oposición del grupo francés Vivendi, segundo mayor accionista de Mediaset.
