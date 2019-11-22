Mediaset convoca otra junta de accionistas para salir del punto muerto con Vivendi

Mediaset celebrará una junta extraordinaria de accionistas para intentar llegar a un acuerdo con Vivendi sobre su plan de crear un holding paneuropeo que integrará a su filial española. El grupo controlado por la familia Berlusconi y el gigante francés de medios están intentando resolver su disputa ante los tribunales.
Mediaset sigue decidida a seguir adelante con sus planes de crear una sociedad holding paneuropea que impulse el crecimiento internacional, a pesar de las objeciones de su segundo accionista, Vivendi.
En un comunicado antes de una vista ante el tribunal para responder a la petición de Vivendi de suspender el plan de televisión paneuropeo, Mediaset dijo que un intento de conciliación con el grupo francés “no ha dado, tal como están las cosas, un resultado positivo”.
Sin embargo, en una señal de que todavía espera una solución a la disputa, dijo que convocará una junta extraordinaria de accionistas el 10 de enero para votar sobre una serie de enmiendas al proyecto, donde espera salir del punto muerto.
Un tribunal de Milán había dado hasta el viernes a ambos grupos para llegar a un acuerdo.
Tras una reunión del consejo de administración, Mediaset dijo que los planes para el nuevo holding con sede holandesa denominado MediaForEurope (MFE) era una prioridad estratégica y que seguirían adelante, añadiendo que “el proyecto MFE es esencial para el futuro del grupo Mediaset”.
Vivendi hizo comentarios de manera inmediata. La francesa ha impugnado el plan ante los tribunales, ya que incluye una estructura de gobierno que ayudaría a Fininvest, el holding del ex primer ministro italiano Silvio Berlusconi, a reforzar su control sobre Mediaset.
