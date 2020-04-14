MADRID
La Seguridad Social ha recibido un total de 941.000 solicitudes para cobrar la prestación extraordinaria por cese de actividad de los autónomos o bien por el descenso de su facturación del 75%, según ha señalado la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, tras la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.
Asimismo, ha resaltado que casi 780.000 autónomos han recibido la conformidad para recibir esta prestación extraordinaria y la obtendrán este viernes. Montero ha afirmado que se conceden alrededor del 98% de las solicitudes tramitadas.
También ha destacado que al aplazamiento de cuotas se han acogido un total de 64.676 empresas, afectando a más de 807.000 trabajadores. La cifra de autónomos que se han cogido asciende a 28.619.
De la medida de que la baja por enfermedad se asimile a accidente de trabajo se han beneficiado 368.048 trabajadores. Además, Montero ha apuntado que 396.000 autónomos y empresas han quedado exonerados de abonar cotizaciones sociales de empelados afectados por expedientes de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTEs). "Las medidas están resultando operativas y satisfactorias para muchas empresas", ha añadido.
