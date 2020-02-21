bruselasActualizado:
Los reguladores antimonopolio de la UE multaron este viernes al grupo hotelero Meliá con 6,7 millones de euros por discriminar a los clientes en función de su país de residencia a la hora de hacer sus reservas por internet, constituyendo la última sanción contra las prácticas que impiden a los clientes adquirir las mejores ofertas en el bloque.
La multa ha sido reducida en un 30% –6.678.000 euros– a cambio de que Meliá reconociera la infracción reconociera la infracción. "Como compañía responsable y comprometida con la transparencia, el cumplimiento y el buen gobierno, estamos seguros de que esta sanción incentiva nuestro compromiso y el de todo el sector, con el cumplimiento normativo dentro del entorno europeo", ha señalado el grupo después de que el Ejecutivo comunitario anunciara la sanción.
La multa ha sido reducida en un 30% a cambio de que Meliá reconociera la infracción
"Meliá impidió a los operadores turísticos ofrecer libremente alojamientos hoteleros en todos los lugares de Europa. Como consecuencia, los consumidores accedieron a ofertas distintas y precios distintos en función de su nacionalidad", dijo la comisaria europea de Competencia, Margrethe Vestager, en un comunicado.
"Esta práctica es ilegal con arreglo a las normas de defensa de la competencia. Los consumidores deben tener la posibilidad de hacer un uso pleno del mercado único y de acceder a las mejores ofertas", añadió.
Un caso que cierra una investigación de tres años sobre 15 empresas sospechosas de restringir las ventas en línea de productos electrónicos, videojuegos y reservas de habitaciones de hotel.
La Comisión Europea también cerró el procedimiento contra cuatro operadores turísticos que tenían contratos con Meliá. Cuando abrió la investigación de 2017, dijo que entre las empresas involucradas estaban Kuoni, REWE y Thomas Cook. (Información de Foo Yun Chee, traducido por Laura Hijón en la redacción de Gdansk)
