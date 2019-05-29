Público
Mercado inmobiliario Sabadell recibe ofertas por una sociedad inmobiliaria de los fondos Cerberus y Oaktree 

SDIn gestiona una cartera de suelo y promociones con un valor bruto de alrededor de 1.300 millones de euros.

El logo de Banco Sabadell, en lo alto de un edificio de Madrid. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Banco Sabadell ha recibido ofertas vinculantes de fondos de capital riesgo los fondos de inversión estadounidenses Cerberus y Oaktree por una empresa inmobiliaria propiedad del banco español y se dispone a analizarlas este jueves, según dijo una fuente cercana al proceso.

La empresa, que se llama SDIn, gestiona una cartera de activos adjudicados compuesta principalmente por suelo y promociones, con un valor bruto de alrededor de 1.300 millones de euros (1.450 millones de dólares).

La venta forma parte del proceso de desinversión no estratégicos de Sabadell y del resto del sector financiero español.

Una fuente dijo que el consejo de Sabadell analizaría el jueves las ofertas recibidas de Oaktree y Cerberus, aunque la decisión final de adjudicar SDIn podría no tomarse hasta junio.

Una segunda fuente confirmó que Cerberus había hecho una oferta.

Cerberus, Oaktree y Banco Sabadell declinaron hacer comentarios.

Los bancos españoles están descargando de forma activa activos tóxicos inmobiliarios que se deterioraron tras la explosión de la burbuja inmobiliaria a partir de 2007, mientras el Banco Central Europeo presiona para que las entidades saneen sus balances.

"Como parte del acuerdo, el comprador también contratará a unos 80 empleados que SDIn emplea actualmente", dijo la primera fuente sin dar detalles sobre el precio. 

